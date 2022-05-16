U.S. can waive trucking rules for formula deliveries if needed -Buttigieg

U.S. Secretary of the Transportation Pete Buttigieg speaks during a briefing about the bipartisan infrastructure law at the White House in Washington, U.S., May 16, 2022. REUTERS/Elizabeth Frantz

WASHINGTON, May 16 (Reuters) - U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said on Monday that his department can waive hours of service rules for truck drivers to deliver infant formula if needed.

"This is principally an issue of production -- more than goods movement. But anytime we see an indication that goods movement is becoming a limiting factor, we'll do anything we can to tear down obstacles," Buttigieg told reporters.

The United States is facing nationwide shortage that has left some parents scrambling to feed their babies.

(This story corrects to 'waive' in headline)

Reporting by Jeff Mason; writing by David Shepardson; editing by Chris Reese

