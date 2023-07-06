US, Canadian authorities warn about rising Truebot malware use to target organizations

OTTAWA, July 6 (Reuters) - U.S. and Canadian authorities issued a joint advisory on Thursday warning about a widespread increase in the use of a type of malware called Truebot to target organizations in the two countries.

"Cyber threat actors are using new variants of Truebot malware to exfiltrate large amounts of sensitive information for financial gain," the Canadian Centre for Cyber Security said in a joint advisory issued by authorities in the two countries, including the U.S. FBI.

