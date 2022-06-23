U.S. to cancel $6 billion in student loans for 200,000 defrauded borrowers

A graduating student waits to cross the street before Commencement Exercises at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) in Cambridge, Massachusetts, U.S., June 7, 2019. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

WASHINGTON, June 23 (Reuters) - The United States will cancel $6 billion in student loans for 200,000 borrowers who claimed they were defrauded by their colleges, according to a court filing.

A settlement agreement between the borrowers and the U.S. Department of Education was filed with the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California on Wednesday and must be approved by a federal judge.

The loans of those borrowers will be fully eliminated, and any payments they made will be refunded, according to the court filing of the settlement deal.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Kanishka Singh and Chris Gallagher in Washington; editing by Jonathan Oatis and Doina Chiacu

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.