Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

United States

U.S. capital city issues sweeping mask requirement

2 minute read

People gather for the annual Independence Day fireworks celebration at the National Mall in Washington, U.S., July 4, 2021. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

WASHINGTON, July 29 (Reuters) - Masks will be required indoors in Washington, D.C., for everyone 2 years and older starting Saturday, Mayor Muriel Bowser said on Thursday, regardless of whether they have been vaccinated against the COVID-19 virus.

The mandate will put the nation's capital in line with updated guidance that the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released this week in an effort to contain the rapid spread of the Delta variant of the coronavirus.

Many federal government institutions in Washington and its suburbs have already implemented similar mask requirements and President Joe Biden is expected to announce additional measures for the federal workforce later on Thursday.

In addition, the Smithsonian said it would reimpose mask requirements at its museums that line the National Mall and other indoor venues for visitors 2 years and older beginning on Friday "regardless of vaccination status." Face coverings may be removed while eating or drinking in designated areas, it said in a statement on Thursday.

By the beginning of July, Washington had hit its lowest rate of community spread of COVID-19 since the global pandemic began a year and a half ago. Over the course of the month, the daily case rate has increased fivefold, at the same time that the test positivity rate rose, LaQuandra Nesbitt, director of the city's health department, said at a public briefing before Bowser announced the new mandate.

Current estimates indicate more than half the city's residents have been fully vaccinated, according to public health agency data.

Reporting by Lisa Lambert; Editing by Doina Chiacu

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

United States

United States · 5:02 PM UTCBiden federal worker vaccination push to affect millions

U.S. President Joe Biden is expected to take a broad new step to fight the pandemic on Thursday by announcing that civilian federal government employees will need to be vaccinated against COVID-19 or take regular testing and mitigation measures.

United StatesOver 4,000 flight attendants faced unruly passengers in first half of 2021, says union
United StatesU.S. school masks debate erupts anew weeks before classes resume
United StatesU.S. capital city issues sweeping mask requirement
United StatesPacific tsunami warnings lifted after big quake in Alaska