U.S. Capitol fence to return for rally in support of rioters

Sept 13 (Reuters) - A fence will once again surround the U.S. Capitol ahead of a planned rally by backers of the roughly 600 people facing criminal charges arising from the deadly Jan. 6 riot by supporters of former President Donald Trump.

A security fence surrounds the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S., July 9, 2021. REUTERS/Al Drago

U.S. Capitol Police on Monday said they had approved the plan. The fence, which was put up after the riot and expanded, was taken down in July. Capitol Police had said then that security may be enhanced from time to time.

U.S. Capitol Police said last week that a "robust security posture" is planned for Saturday's scheduled "Justice for J6" rally, including a beefed-up security presence.

Reporting by Jan Wolfe; Editing by Leslie Adler and Scott Malone

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

