U.S. Capitol Police arrest Michigan woman with guns

WASHINGTON, Jan 13 (Reuters) - U.S. Capitol Police have arrested a Michigan woman who was illegally parked in front of their headquarters with a loaded shotgun and three other weapons, police said on Thursday.

Kery Lynn McAttee was arrested Wednesday and charged with unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of unregistered ammunition and unlawful transportation of a semi-automatic rifle, police said.

She told Capitol Police she wanted to talk about information she had about last year's deadly Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, in which hundreds of supporters of then-President Donald Trump stormed the building in an attempt to prevent lawmakers from certifying Joe Biden's presidential election victory.

"At this time, there is no evidence the 58-year-old suspect was coming here to do anything, except speak with our officers," police said in a statement. They could not reveal details of the conversation but said the woman was not on file with Capitol Police.

McAttee's truck contained ammunition and an unloaded .22-caliber rifle and .50-caliber muzzle loader, a loaded shotgun, and a pellet gun, police said in a statement.

