U.S. Capitol police: Cannon building evacuated due to an alarm
WASHINGTON, Feb 3 (Reuters) - The Cannon House Office Building on Capitol Hill was evacuated on Thursday due to an alarm, U.S. Capitol police said.
A nearby street was closed as police investigate the matter. Cannon, completed in 1908, is the oldest House of Representatives office building.
Reporting By Paul Grant; Editing by Doina Chiaacu
