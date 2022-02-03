U.S. Capitol police: Cannon building evacuated due to an alarm

WASHINGTON, Feb 3 (Reuters) - The Cannon House Office Building on Capitol Hill was evacuated on Thursday due to an alarm, U.S. Capitol police said.

A nearby street was closed as police investigate the matter. Cannon, completed in 1908, is the oldest House of Representatives office building.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting By Paul Grant; Editing by Doina Chiaacu

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.