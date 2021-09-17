U.S. Capitol Police cite threats amid planned pro-Trump rally

Newly-installed razor wire tops the unscalable fence surrounding the U.S. Capitol in the wake of the January 6th riot and ahead of the upcoming inauguration in Washington, U.S. January 14, 2021. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst/File Photo

WASHINGTON, Sept 17 (Reuters) - There have been threats tied to Saturday's planned pro-Trump rally to support those charged in the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, U.S. Capitol Police Chief Thomas Manger said but offered no specific details.

Manger, speaking to reporters at a news conference on Friday ahead of the gathering in Washington, said officials were hoping for a peaceful event but were prepared in case violence erupts.

Reporting by Jan Wolfe; writing by Susan Heavey

