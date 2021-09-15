Skip to main content

U.S. Capitol Police request National Guard troops on Sept 18 if needed

1 minute read

Capitol police sit outside the Capitol building ahead of the upcoming Justice for J6" rally in Washington, U.S., September 14, 2021. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein

WASHINGTON, Sept 15 (Reuters) - The U.S. Capitol Police on Wednesday said it has asked the Pentagon to provide National Guard troops to help protect the Capitol on Sept. 18 during a scheduled protest if they are needed.

"The USCP has asked the Department of Defense for the ability to receive National Guard support should the need arise on September 18," the police department statement said.

Reporting by Richard Cowan Editing by Chris Reese

