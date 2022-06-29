1 minute read
U.S. Capitol riot panel subpoenas former Trump counsel Pat Cipollone
WASHINGTON, June 29 (Reuters) - The House of Representatives panel probing the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol said on Wednesday it had subpoenaed Pat Cipollone, who was White House counsel for then-President Donald Trump.
"The Select Committee's investigation has revealed evidence that Mr. Cipollone repeatedly raised legal and other concerns about President Trump’s activities on January 6th and in the days that preceded," the committee said in a statement.
Reporting by Rami Ayyub; Editing by Eric Beech
