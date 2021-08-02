Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
U.S. cases and deaths from COVID-19 rise, so do vaccinations -U.S. officials

People wear masks to prevent against the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), as the highly transmissible Delta variant has led to a surge in infections, in New York City, U.S., July 30, 2021. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

WASHINGTON, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Cases of COVID-19 along with hospitalizations and deaths from it have increased in the last week, U.S. officials said on Monday, even as vaccination rates grow amid concern over the highly contagious Delta variant.

U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky told reporters on a conference call that as of Saturday there were about 72,000 new cases per day of COVID-19 in the United States.

