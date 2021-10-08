Skip to main content

United States

U.S. CDC advisers to review Moderna, J&J COVID-19 booster shots this month

1 minute read

A general view of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) headquarters in Atlanta, Georgia September 30, 2014. REUTERS/Tami Chappell

Oct 8 (Reuters) - Independent advisers to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will meet later this month to make recommendations on booster doses of Moderna Inc (MRNA.O) and Johnson & Johnson's (JNJ.N) COVID-19 vaccines, the agency said on Friday.

The meetings, on October 20-21, are scheduled a week after advisers to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration weigh in on the need for booster doses of the two vaccines.

The CDC panel, called Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices, will also discuss COVID-19 vaccines for children on Nov. 2 and 3, an agency spokesperson said.

The pediatric meetings are also scheduled a week after FDA advisers review the need for Pfizer Inc's (PFE.N) COVID-19 vaccine in children aged five to 11.

Pfizer on Thursday said the company and its partner BioNTech SE have asked U.S. regulators to authorize emergency use of their COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5 to 11. read more

Reporting by Manas Mishra and Manojna Maddipatla in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta and Shinjini Ganguli

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

United States

United States · 5:31 PM UTC

McConnell under fire for debt-ceiling as Democrats claim victory

Senator Mitch McConnell, long known as the Republican mastermind in Congress, lost support among some members of his own party this week after offering Democrats a temporary deal to avert a cataclysmic U.S. credit default and safeguard the Senate's endangered super-majority rule.

United States
'Solar warriors' train for Native America energy fight
United States
Despite preparation, California pipeline operator may have taken hours to stop leak
United States
Biden to restore boundaries of protected areas that were reduced by Trump
United States
U.S. Senate approves temporary lift of debt ceiling, averts default