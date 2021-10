FILE PHOTO: Vials of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccines of Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna are seen in the town of Ricany near Prague, Czech Republic, February 25, 2021. REUTERS/David W Cerny/File Photo/File Photo/File Photo

Oct 21 (Reuters) - A panel of outside advisers to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Thursday voted to recommend a booster dose of Moderna Inc's (MRNA.O) COVID-19 vaccine for people age 65 and older, and some high-risk individuals.

Reporting by Manas Mishra in Bengaluru Editing by Chris Reese

