U.S. CDC advises against travel to Afghanistan, other countries over COVID-19

Travellers make their way to the gates at Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport, as domestic travel picks up as coronavirus disease (COVID-19) case numbers drop, in Detroit, Michigan, U.S. June 12, 2021. REUTERS/Seth Herald

WASHINGTON, Sept 13 (Reuters) - The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Monday warned against travel to Afghanistan, Albania, Serbia, Belize, Lithuania and four other destinations because of COVID-19 concerns.

The CDC raised its travel advisory to "Level 4: Very High" for nine destinations, telling Americans they should avoid travel to the locations. The destinations also include Grenada, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Slovenia and Mauritius.

Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Leslie Adler

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.