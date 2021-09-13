United States
U.S. CDC advises against travel to Afghanistan, other countries over COVID-19
WASHINGTON, Sept 13 (Reuters) - The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Monday warned against travel to Afghanistan, Albania, Serbia, Belize, Lithuania and four other destinations because of COVID-19 concerns.
The CDC raised its travel advisory to "Level 4: Very High" for nine destinations, telling Americans they should avoid travel to the locations. The destinations also include Grenada, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Slovenia and Mauritius.
