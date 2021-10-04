Skip to main content

U.S. CDC advises against travel to Austria, Barbados over COVID-19

A general view of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) headquarters in Atlanta, Georgia September 30, 2014. REUTERS/Tami Chappell/File Photo

WASHINGTON, Oct 4 (Reuters) - The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Monday warned against travel to Armenia, Austria, Barbados, Croatia and Latvia because of COVID-19 concerns.

The CDC raised its travel recommendations to "Level 4: Very High," telling Americans they should avoid travel to the five countries.

The CDC also lowered its travel recommendations to "Level 3" to Morocco, Argentina, France, Iceland, Lesotho, Nepal, Portugal and South Africa, which urges travelers to be fully vaccinated before visiting.

Reporting by David Shepardson, Editing by Rosalba O'Brien

