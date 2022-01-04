US CDC avoids mandating antigen test to end five-day COVID-19 isolation

People wait for COVID-19 testing at an outdoor testing site amid the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Newark, New Jersey, U.S., January 4, 2022. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Jan 4 (Reuters) - The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said on Tuesday people seeking to end their COVID-19 isolation at five days can opt for a rapid antigen test, but stopped short of mandating the test despite pressure by health experts.

"If an individual has access to a test and wants to test, the best approach is to use an antigen test towards the end of the 5-day isolation period," the agency said.

Reporting by Leroy Leo in Bengaluru

