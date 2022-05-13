U.S. CDC closes investigation on Abbott's infant formula

Abbott Laboratories logo is displayed on a screen at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, U.S., October 18, 2021. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo

May 13 (Reuters) - The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has closed its investigation on Abbott Laboratories' (ABT.N) infant formula, with no additional cases of infections, according to a notice on the U.S. Food and Drug Administration website.

The agencies were investigating bacterial infections caused by the infant formula manufactured at Abbott's Sturgis facility in Michigan.

