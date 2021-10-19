Skip to main content

United States

U.S. CDC considers "test-to-stay" program in schools instead of quarantine - CNN

1 minute read

A general view of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) headquarters in Atlanta, Georgia September 30, 2014. REUTERS/Tami Chappell

Oct 19 (Reuters) - The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is considering a "test-to-stay" program in schools instead of quarantine, CNN reported on Tuesday.

The program is for students who may have been exposed to COVID-19 in school and can still attend classes in person rather than quarantine at home as long as they test negative for the disease and show no symptoms, CNN said.

Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

