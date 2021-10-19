United States
U.S. CDC considers "test-to-stay" program in schools instead of quarantine - CNN
Oct 19 (Reuters) - The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is considering a "test-to-stay" program in schools instead of quarantine, CNN reported on Tuesday.
The program is for students who may have been exposed to COVID-19 in school and can still attend classes in person rather than quarantine at home as long as they test negative for the disease and show no symptoms, CNN said.
