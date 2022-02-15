U.S. CDC eases warnings for cruises as new COVID infections fall

A general view of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) headquarters in Atlanta, Georgia September 30, 2014. REUTERS/Tami Chappell

Feb 15 (Reuters) - The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Tuesday eased its warnings for cruise ships by a notch from the highest level, seven weeks after the health agency advised Americans against going on cruises.

The CDC made the decision in response to a decline in COVID-19 cases on ships, but still recommended that people who were not up to date with vaccines avoid cruises.

COVID-19 infections are decreasing in the United States, with 168,485 new infections reported on average each day, or about 21% of the peak, with the highest daily average reported on Jan. 14.

Reporting by Praveen Paramasivam in Bengaluru and David Shepardson in Washington; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta

