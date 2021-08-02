U.S. CDC extends COVID-19 policy allowing border expulsions

Asylum-seeking migrants' families are processed by the U.S. Border Patrol after crossing the Rio Grande river into the United States from Mexico in Roma, Texas, U.S., July 9, 2021. REUTERS/Go Nakamura

WASHINGTON, Aug 2 (Reuters) - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Monday extended a Trump-era policy allowing for the expulsion of migrants across U.S. borders, citing COVID-19 risks.

CDC Director Rochelle Walensky signed the order that replaces an October 2020 order. The CDC said the policy would be reviewed every 60 days to ensure it is still necessary. The policy allows U.S. officials to send migrants back to Mexico without the chance to seek asylum or other protections in the United States.

Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Leslie Adler

