Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

United States

U.S. CDC extends COVID-19 policy allowing border expulsions

1 minute read

Asylum-seeking migrants' families are processed by the U.S. Border Patrol after crossing the Rio Grande river into the United States from Mexico in Roma, Texas, U.S., July 9, 2021. REUTERS/Go Nakamura

WASHINGTON, Aug 2 (Reuters) - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Monday extended a Trump-era policy allowing for the expulsion of migrants across U.S. borders, citing COVID-19 risks.

CDC Director Rochelle Walensky signed the order that replaces an October 2020 order. The CDC said the policy would be reviewed every 60 days to ensure it is still necessary. The policy allows U.S. officials to send migrants back to Mexico without the chance to seek asylum or other protections in the United States.

Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Leslie Adler

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

United States

United States · 10:03 PM UTCSome Republican U.S. senators snipe at $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill

The U.S. Senate will try to complete work this week on a $1 trillion infrastructure investment bill that would bring long-awaited improvements to roads, bridges and mass-transit systems, even as some Republicans began complaining about the details.

United StatesU.S. cases and deaths from COVID-19 rise, so do vaccinations -U.S. officials
United StatesCDC rebuffs Biden bid to reinstate COVID-19 eviction moratorium
United StatesTrump to object to release of tax returns -lawyer
United StatesFrustrated with Biden, pro-migrant groups ask court to block border expulsions