U.S. CDC green lights Royal Caribbean cruise sail in June

The Centers for Disease Control said it had provisionally approved one cruise ship from Royal Caribbean (RCL.N) to begin restricted revenue sailing in June.

The CDC said the approval followed a request for a conditional sailing certificate and the submission of a complete port agreement.

The CDC said it is committed to working with the cruise industry and seaport partners to resume cruising in the phased approach outlined by the agency.

"CDC and the cruise industry agree that the industry has what it needs to move forward and no additional roadblocks exist for resuming sailing by mid-summer," the agency said on Wednesday.

Royal Caribbean did not immediately comment.

