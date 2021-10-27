U.S. CDC panel to discuss COVID-19 shots for younger kids on Nov. 2

A general view of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) headquarters in Atlanta, Georgia September 30, 2014. REUTERS/Tami Chappell

Oct 27 (Reuters) - An advisory panel of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will meet on Nov. 2 to discuss the use of COVID-19 vaccines in children aged between 5 and 11 years.

Advisors to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration had on Tuesday voted overwhelmingly to recommend that the regulator authorize Pfizer (PFE.N) and BioNTech's vaccine for younger children. read more

The shot has been authorized for ages 12-15 since May and it was cleared for those aged 16 and above in December last year.

Reporting by Amruta Khandekar; Editing by Arun Koyyur

