U.S. CDC plans to improve international air contact tracing data collection

WASHINGTON, July 11 (Reuters) - The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) will take steps to improve collection of international air passenger contact information to better monitor public health risks after a report found the current data system "needs substantial improvement."

The Government Accountability Office (GAO) on Monday said, "limitations in how CDC collects and manages air passengers’ contact information - including CDC's use of an outdated data management system - hinder the agency’s ability to monitor public health risks and facilitate contact tracing."

Beginning in November 2021, the CDC required all airlines to collect contact tracing information from all international air passengers.

The report said the CDC's current data management system developed in the mid-2000s "was not designed for rapid assessment or aggregation of public health data" and the CDC "is unable to quickly and accurately identify the number of passengers exposed to a specific infected passenger on a flight."

CDC, an agency of the Health and Human Services Department (HHS), told GAO it estimated that between 2015 and 2019 - prior to the coronavirus pandemic - about 80 to 130 distinct flights annually warranted at least one contact investigation "compared to more than an estimated 25,000 distinct flights in 2020" and 17,000 passengers.

GAO recommended CDC redesign or adopt a new data system "to more effectively facilitate contact tracing for all air passengers and conduct disease surveillance for air travel."

HHS said the agency is in initial phases of a "complete redesign" of the reporting system. CDC is also working on a project to improve data interoperability with public health departments to share travel information.

"Given the role that air travel plays in the initial and subsequent spread of communicable disease, CDC and local public health authorities have an acute need to access high-quality passenger contact information," the GAO said.

In February 2021, major U.S. airlines adopted voluntary international contact tracing months after the White House under then-President Donald Trump blocked mandatory collection.

In September 2020, the Trump administration ended enhanced screening of some international passengers for COVID-19 and dropped requirements that travelers coming from targeted countries arrive at 15 designated U.S. airports.

Reuters reported an internal government document found of 675,000 passengers screened at the 15 airports in the CDC effort, fewer than 15 had been identified as having COVID-19.

Airlines for America, a trade group, said in September 2020 it "no longer believes that it makes sense to continue screening at these 15 airports given the extremely low number of passengers identified by the CDC as potentially having a health issue."

Reporting by David Shepardson Editing by Bill Berkrot

