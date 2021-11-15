United States
U.S. CDC raises COVID-19 travel warnings for Czech Republic, Hungary
WASHINGTON, Nov 15 (Reuters) - The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) advised against travel to the Czech Republic, Hungary and Iceland because of a rising number of COVID-19 cases in those countries.
The CDC raised its travel recommendation to "Level Four: Very High" for the three countries, telling Americans they should avoid travel there.
The CDC separately lowered its COVID-19 travel advisory to "Level One: Low" for Japan, India, Pakistan, Liberia, Gambia and Mozambique.
Reporting by David Shepardson
