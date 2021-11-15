U.S. CDC raises COVID-19 travel warnings for Czech Republic, Hungary

Workers at the ticket desk for Japanese airline All Nippon Airways assist travellers at the departures hall of the San Francisco International Airport, during coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in San Francisco, U.S., March 20, 2020. REUTERS/Stephen Nellis

WASHINGTON, Nov 15 (Reuters) - The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) advised against travel to the Czech Republic, Hungary and Iceland because of a rising number of COVID-19 cases in those countries.

The CDC raised its travel recommendation to "Level Four: Very High" for the three countries, telling Americans they should avoid travel there.

The CDC separately lowered its COVID-19 travel advisory to "Level One: Low" for Japan, India, Pakistan, Liberia, Gambia and Mozambique.

Reporting by David Shepardson

