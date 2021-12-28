U.S. CDC raises COVID-19 travel warnings for Malta, Moldova, Sweden, Argentina

A passenger weighs luggage at John F. Kennedy International Airport during the spread of the Omicron coronavirus variant in Queens, New York City, U.S., December 26, 2021. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon

Dec 28 (Reuters) - The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said it raised COVID-19 related travel warnings for Malta, Moldova, Sweden and Argentina.

For Malta, Moldova and Sweden, the travel warning was raised to level four or "very high" while for Argentina, it was raised to level 3 or "high", the CDC said on Tuesday.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.