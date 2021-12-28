United States
U.S. CDC raises COVID-19 travel warnings for Malta, Moldova, Sweden, Argentina
Dec 28 (Reuters) - The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said it raised COVID-19 related travel warnings for Malta, Moldova, Sweden and Argentina.
For Malta, Moldova and Sweden, the travel warning was raised to level four or "very high" while for Argentina, it was raised to level 3 or "high", the CDC said on Tuesday.
Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru
