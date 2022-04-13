U.S. CDC to revise its COVID international travel recommendations

Air travellers wearing protective face masks, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, walk at JetBlue Terminal 5 at JFK International airport in New York, U.S., November 16, 2021. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton/File Photo

April 13 (Reuters) - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said on Wednesday it will revise its COVID-19 travel recommendations for international destinations and shrink the number of countries the government recommends avoiding.

About 90 countries, including most of Europe, are currently rated by CDC as "Level 4: Very High" and the CDC recommends Americans avoid travel even if vaccinated to those countries.

"This new system will reserve Level 4 travel health notices for special circumstances, such as rapidly escalating case trajectory or extremely high case counts," the CDC said in a statement, adding that it will be effective April 18.

Reporting by David Shepardson in Berkeley, California

