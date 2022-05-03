U.S. CDC says travelers should still wear masks on airplanes

Air travellers wearing protective face masks, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, walk at JetBlue Terminal 5 at JFK International airport in New York, U.S., November 16, 2021. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

WASHINGTON, May 3 (Reuters) - The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Tuesday recommended travelers still wear masks on airplanes, trains and airports despite a judge's April 18 order declaring the 14-month-old transportation mask mandate unlawful.

The Justice Department last month filed notice it will appeal the ruling but the government has made no effort to seek immediate action to reinstate the mandate. The mandate had been due to expire at 11:59 p.m. on Tuesday May 3 unless the CDC sought a new extension.

Reporting by David Shepardson

