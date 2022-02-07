U.S. CDC urges Americans to avoid travel to Japan, Cuba, Armenia over COVID cases

Travelers push their luggage past baggage claim inside the United Airlines terminal at Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) during the holiday season as the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) Omicron variant threatens to increase case numbers in Los Angeles, California, U.S. December 22, 2021. REUTERS/Bing Guan

WASHINGTON, Feb 7 (Reuters) - The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Monday advised against travel to six countries including Japan, Cuba, Libya, Armenia, Oman and the Democratic Republic of Congo over COVID-19 cases.

The CDC now lists more than 130 countries and territories with COVID-19 cases as "Level Four: Very High." It lists just over 50 countries as "Level Three: High," discouraging non-essential travel by unvaccinated Americans.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Mark Porter

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.