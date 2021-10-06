United States
U.S. CDC's Walensky says COVID-19 death 7-day average remains constant at 1,400 per day
1 minute read
WASHINGTON, Oct 6 (Reuters) - U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said on Wednesday that the average number of coronavirus cases and hospitalizations over the last seven days has dropped by 12% and 14% respectively, but cautioned that deaths remained constant at 1400 per day.
Reporting by Carl O'Donnell and Ahmed Aboulenein
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.