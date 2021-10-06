Skip to main content

United States

U.S. CDC's Walensky says COVID-19 death 7-day average remains constant at 1,400 per day

1 minute read

Rochelle Walensky, Director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, looks on prior to a Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee hearing on Capitol hill in Washington, D.C., U.S., July 20, 2021. Stefani Reynolds/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

WASHINGTON, Oct 6 (Reuters) - U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said on Wednesday that the average number of coronavirus cases and hospitalizations over the last seven days has dropped by 12% and 14% respectively, but cautioned that deaths remained constant at 1400 per day.

Reporting by Carl O'Donnell and Ahmed Aboulenein

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

United States

United States · 6:56 PM UTC

Biden chides 'dangerous' Republicans in CEO meeting as debt limit chaos looms

U.S. President Joe Biden piled the pressure on congressional Republicans to vote for a debt ceiling increase in a meeting with bank and business leaders at the White House on Wednesday, saying their opposition would take America "right to the brink."

United States
Parents 'crossed a line' in U.S. college scandal, prosecutor tells jury
United States
Shooting suspect in custody after fight at Texas school injures four
United States
U.S. Supreme Court justices ask why a Guantanamo detainee cannot testify
United States
U.S. Senate delays debt limit vote as Democrats mull McConnell offer