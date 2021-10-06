U.S. CDC's Walensky says COVID-19 death 7-day average remains constant at 1,400 per day

Rochelle Walensky, Director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, looks on prior to a Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee hearing on Capitol hill in Washington, D.C., U.S., July 20, 2021. Stefani Reynolds/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

WASHINGTON, Oct 6 (Reuters) - U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said on Wednesday that the average number of coronavirus cases and hospitalizations over the last seven days has dropped by 12% and 14% respectively, but cautioned that deaths remained constant at 1400 per day. Reporting by Carl O'Donnell and Ahmed Aboulenein Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.