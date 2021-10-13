Skip to main content

United States

U.S. central bank governor calls for better access to credit for Native Americans

1 minute read

Federal Reserve Board Governor Lael Brainard speaks at the John F. Kennedy School of Government at Harvard University in Cambridge, Massachusetts, U.S., March 1, 2017. REUTERS/Brian Snyder/Files

Oct 13 (Reuters) - Federal Reserve Governor Lael Brainard said Wednesday that U.S. financial regulators will seek to improve Native American communities' access to credit.

"We will continue to focus on and seek feedback on how to best encourage impactful CRA (Community Reinvestment Act) activities in Indian Country, including for building climate resilience where needed," Brainard said in prepared remarks.

Brainard was to speak to Oklahoma tribal leaders at a "Fed Listens" event, a series of gatherings meant to create opportunities for communities to tell Fed policymakers about how they experience the economy.

Brainard said the pandemic had worsened longstanding economic disparities between white and Native American families, with native households and businesses facing big challenges in obtaining credit among other difficulties.

Brainard did not comment on monetary policy or the outlook for the economy in her prepared remarks.

Reporting by Ann Saphir; Editing by Cynthia Osterman

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

United States

United States · 9:44 PM UTC

Maine can bar religious exemptions to COVID vaccine mandate, judge rules

A U.S. judge ruled on Wednesday that Maine can bar religious exemptions to its requirement that healthcare workers in the state get vaccinated against COVID-19, a day after a judge ordered New York to allow such exemptions to its mandate.

United States
Firefighting crews battle wildfire that threatens Reagan ranch in California
United States
Texas governor moves state sharply to the right ahead of 2022 election
United States
U.S. Supreme Court likely to restore Boston Marathon bomber's death sentence
United States
Biden enlists Target, Walmart to fix bottlenecks threatening holiday sales