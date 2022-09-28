U.S. Chamber of Commerce endorses Republican Mehmet Oz in Pennsylvania Senate race















WASHINGTON, Sept 28 (Reuters) - The U.S. Chamber of Commerce on Wednesday endorsed Republican celebrity physician Mehmet Oz in his campaign for the U.S. Senate seat in Pennsylvania, lauding what it called his "commitment to free enterprise and pro-growth policies."

Oz is running against John Fetterman, the state's lieutenant governor, in a race that will help determine whether President Joe Biden's Democrats hold onto their razor-thin margin in the U.S. Senate.

Both Biden and former President Donald Trump have traveled to the state in recent weeks to promote their parties' candidates.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

(Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Leslie Adler)











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.