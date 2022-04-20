U.S. Chamber urges Senate to delay consideration of Alvaro Bedoya's FTC nomination

April 20 (Reuters) - The U.S. Chamber of Commerce on Wednesday urged the Senate to delay consideration of Alvaro Bedoya's nomination to the Federal Trade Commission.

In a letter to Senate majority leader Chuck Schumer and Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell, the Chamber said the nomination should be delayed until Bedoya clarifies "certain positions on critical issues regarding Commission management and authority."

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Shivam Patel in Bengaluru; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.