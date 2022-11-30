U.S. charges 21 individuals for role in global crypto money laundering networks















Nov 30 (Reuters) - The United States has charged 21 individuals for their roles in global cryptocurrency money laundering networks, the U.S. Attorney's Office For Eastern District Of Texas said on Wednesday.

"These defendants orchestrated highly organized and sophisticated schemes to launder fraud proceeds through cryptocurrency," U.S. Attorney Brit Featherston said in the statement.

Reporting by Ismail Shakil











