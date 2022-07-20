U.S. charges Indian man over $10 mln computer fraud scheme targeting elderly

NEW YORK, July 20 (Reuters) - U.S. prosecutors in Manhattan charged an Indian man with helping run a scheme that defrauded thousands of victims, including the elderly, into buying unnecessary computer anti-virus protection by falsely claiming that malware had infected their machines.

Vinoth Ponmaran, 34, was arrested on July 15 in Blaine, Washington, and was ordered held in custody after a brief hearing on Wednesday in Seattle federal court.

Prosecutors said victims would see computer pop-up windows, sometimes containing logos of well-known companies, claiming that malware had been detected, and were directed to call a phone number for "technical support."

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Once hooked, victims allegedly paid several hundred or several thousand dollars to the fraudsters, who sometimes accessed the computers but only to run anti-virus tools that were freely available.

Prosecutors said more than 7,500 people in the United States and Canada were defrauded out of more than $10 million from 2015 to 2018, and Ponmaran directed co-conspirators to wire some fraud proceeds to accounts in India.

Christopher Black, a lawyer for Ponmaran, declined to comment.

Ponmaran, also known as Victor James, was charged with wire fraud and conspiracy to commit wire fraud, each carrying a maximum 20-year prison term.

A co-defendant, Romana Leyva of Las Vegas, was sentenced in January to serve 8-1/3 years in prison and pay $7.4 million in forfeiture and restitution after pleading guilty.

Another co-defendant, Ariful Haque of Queens, New York, also pleaded guilty and was sentenced in May to serve one year and one day in prison and pay $510,000.

U.S. District Judge Paul Crotty in Manhattan imposed both sentences, and oversees Ponmaran's case.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Jonathan Stempel; Editing by Sandra Maler

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.