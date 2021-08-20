Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

United States

U.S. charges man who made bomb threat near U.S. Capitol

By
2 minute read
1/2

A man, identified by police as Floyd Ray Roseberry, who claims to be sitting in his truck with explosives speaks during a Facebook livestream in a still image from video taken in Washington, U.S. August 19, 2021. Social Media via REUTERS

WASHINGTON, Aug 20 (Reuters) - The United States on Friday charged Floyd Ray Roseberry of North Carolina with making threats or attempting to use a weapon of mass destruction and attempting the use of an explosive device, after Roseberry parked his truck near the U.S. Capitol on Thursday and claimed to have a bomb, leading to a five-hour standoff with law enforcement, a federal judge said.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Zia Faruqui also ordered that Roseberry undergo a mental competency evaluation, after Roseberry told him he could not understand the proceedings against him because he had not been able to take his medications for blood pressure or for his "mind."

"My memory isn't that well, sir," Roseberry said, adding that his wife has power of attorney over his medical issues and he did not know the names of his medications.

Roseberry, 51, stoked alarm in and around the Capitol and prompted the evacuation of nearby government buildings on Thursday, after he live-streamed threats on Facebook about having a possible bomb while holding what appeared to be some type of metal cannister on his lap.

"The revolution's on, it's here," Roseberry said in the video. "I'm ready to die for the cause."

Facebook later suspended his account and removed the video.

Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch in Washington Editing by Chris Reese and Matthew Lewis

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

United States

United States · 6:56 PM UTC

Biden vows to 'mobilize every resource' to evacuate Americans, Afghan allies

President Joe Biden, rejecting criticism of his handling of the chaotic U.S. pullout from Afghanistan, warned on Friday that the operation to evacuate thousands through Kabul airport carries risks and promised Americans there that "we will get you home."

United States
AFL-CIO elects first woman president; first African-American for No. 2 job
United States
Appeals court rejects latest bid to halt U.S. eviction moratorium
United States
U.S. faces deadline to reinstate 'remain in Mexico' border program
United States
Texas Democrats return to work, breaking weeks long quorum denial over voting rights