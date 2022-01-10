U.S. charges New York man with threatening to kill Donald Trump

U.S. President Donald Trump walks to Marine One as he departs to campaign for Republican candidates in the Georgia Senate runoff race from the White House in Washington, U.S., January 4, 2021. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

NEW YORK, Jan 10 (Reuters) - A New York man has been criminally charged with threatening to kill former U.S. President Donald Trump, court papers show.

According to a criminal complaint unsealed on Monday, Thomas Welnicki, of Rockaway Beach, New York, expressed his interest in killing Trump in a July 2020 interview with U.S. Capitol Police and in several phone calls in 2021 to the Secret Service.

Trump is identified as "Individual-1" in the complaint, which was filed in Brooklyn federal court. A footnote says Individual-1 was U.S. president from Jan. 20, 2017, to Jan. 20, 2021.

An arrest warrant was issued for Welnicki on Friday. His lawyer did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The U.S. attorney's office in Brooklyn had no immediate additional comment.

Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Howard Goller

