U.S. charges one American, four Chinese officials with spying
WASHINGTON, May 18 (Reuters) - A U.S. citizen and four Chinese intelligence officers have been charged with spying on dissidents, human rights leaders and pro-democracy activists, the U.S. Department of Justice said in a statement on Wednesday.
