U.S. charges one American, four Chinese officials with spying

The seal of the United States Department of Justice is seen on the building exterior of the United States Attorney's Office of the Southern District of New York in Manhattan, New York City, U.S., August 17, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly/File Photo

WASHINGTON, May 18 (Reuters) - A U.S. citizen and four Chinese intelligence officers have been charged with spying on dissidents, human rights leaders and pro-democracy activists, the U.S. Department of Justice said in a statement on Wednesday.

Reporting by Rami Ayyub and Susan Heavey; Editing by Tim Ahmann

