U.S. charges two New Yorkers with conspiring to act as Chinese agents -statement















NEW YORK, April 17 (Reuters) - U.S. law enforcement officials have arrested and charged two New York residents with conspiring to act as agents for China's government and operating an undeclared Chinese police station in Manhattan's Chinatown neighborhood, the U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of New York said in a statement.

Reporting by Luc Cohen and Susan Heavey; Editing by Doina Chiacu











