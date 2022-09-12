1 minute read
U.S. charges woman over threats against judge in Trump special master case
WASHINGTON, Sept 12 (Reuters) - The U.S. Justice Department has charged a Texas woman for making threats against the federal judge in Florida who is presiding over the appointment of a special master to review documents the FBI seized from former President Donald Trump's home.
Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch
