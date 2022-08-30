1 minute read
U.S. climate envoy Kerry urges China to resume emissions talks -FT
Aug 30 (Reuters) - U.S. climate envoy John Kerry has urged Chinese president Xi Jinping to resume climate talks, the Financial Times said on Tuesday.
Kerry told the newspaper he was hopeful the countries could "get back together" ahead of the United Nations' COP27 climate summit in November in the Egyptian resort of Sharm el-Sheikh.
"This is the one area that should not be subject to interruption because of other issues that do affect us," Kerry said. https://on.ft.com/3AA2VXq
