U.S. Coast Guard searching for missing plane with 8 aboard off North Carolina

Feb 14 (Reuters) - The U.S. Coast Guard was searching an area four miles (6 km) off the Outer Banks of the North Carolina coast for a plane that crashed into the Atlantic Ocean with eight people aboard, finding some debris in the water but no signs of life, officials said.

The Pilatus PC-12 single-engine passenger plane went down on Sunday afternoon, prompting a search that included a lifeboat crew, helicopter, C-130 aircraft and other assets, Coast Guard spokesperson Edward Wargo said.

A U.S. Marine Corps air traffic controller reported that the plane was seen behaving erratically on radar then disappeared from the screen, the Coast Guard said in a statement.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

The search could continue through the night, Wargo said.

The plane crashed into the water about 18 miles (29 km) northeast of Michael J. Smith Field, a public airport in Beaufort, North Carolina, about 2 p.m. (1900 GMT) on Sunday, the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration said in a statement.

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate, the FAA said.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Daniel Trotta; Editing by Mark Porter

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.