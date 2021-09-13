Skip to main content

U.S. Coast Guard warns of hurricane-force winds at Corpus Christi as Nicholas approaches

1 minute read

DENVER, Sept 13 (Reuters) - The U.S. Coast Guard is warning that hurricane force winds could hit the Port of Corpus Christi as Tropical Storm Nicholas makes its way to the Texas coast.

On Sunday, the port set its conditions at X-ray for those servicing deep draft vessels, indicating sustained gale force winds from a tropical cyclone are anticipated to arrive within 48 hours, according to a Coast Guard notice. The National Weather Service also set a hurricane watch from Port Aransas to Sargent, according to the notice, and is anticipating storm surge of two to four feet in the area.

Reporting by Liz Hampton in Denver

