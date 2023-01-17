U.S. Coast Guard working to contain a spill in Mississippi river, local media reports















Jan 17 (Reuters) - U.S. Coast Guard is currently working to contain a spill in the Mississippi river as a dredging vessel capsized early Monday morning, according to a local media report.

About 3,300 gallons of oily water mixture have been recovered as the Coast Guard works to remove the vessel from water, the report said.

Reporting by Brijesh patel and Rahul Paswan in Bengaluru; Editing by Jon Boyle











