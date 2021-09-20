U.S. Commerce says trade rule changes will protect U.S. firms

The seal of the Department of Commerce is seen, before Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross holds a news conference to make an announcement, after a background conference call with Commerce, Justice Department and Treasury Department officials at the Department of Commerce in Washington, U.S., March 7, 2017. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

WASHINGTON, Sept 20 (Reuters) - The U.S. Department of Commerce on Monday said it was modifying its antidumping duty and countervailing duty regulations to improve enforcement and protect U.S. companies "from unfair and illegal trade practices."

Some of the changes will take effect between Sept. 20 and Oct. 20, while others will start between Sept. 20 and Nov. 4, it said in a statement.

Reporting by Susan Heavey; Editing by Mark Porter

