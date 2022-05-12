Factbox: U.S. companies offering abortion travel benefits
May 12 - A small but growing number of companies, including Amazon.com (AMZN.O) and Tesla Inc (TSLA.O), are rolling out policies to offer benefits to U.S. employees who may need to access abortion services as some state legislatures impose tighter restrictions.
An unprecedented leak of a draft opinion earlier this month suggests that the U.S. Supreme Court is set to vote to overturn the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling, which legalized abortion nationwide. read more
Following is a list of companies who have offered their U.S. employees reproductive healthcare benefits including abortion coverage or travel benefits for out-of-state abortions.
