Factbox: U.S. companies offering abortion travel benefits

Signage is seen at an Amazon facility in Staten Island, New York City, U.S., April 24, 2022. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

May 12 - A small but growing number of companies, including Amazon.com (AMZN.O) and Tesla Inc (TSLA.O), are rolling out policies to offer benefits to U.S. employees who may need to access abortion services as some state legislatures impose tighter restrictions.

An unprecedented leak of a draft opinion earlier this month suggests that the U.S. Supreme Court is set to vote to overturn the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling, which legalized abortion nationwide. read more

Following is a list of companies who have offered their U.S. employees reproductive healthcare benefits including abortion coverage or travel benefits for out-of-state abortions.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Doyinsola Oladipo; Editing by Anna Driver and Rosalba O'Brien

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.