Factbox: U.S. companies relax mask mandates as COVID-19 infections slow

A man works in the box assembly area during operations at Amazon's Robbinsville fulfillment center in Robbinsville, New Jersey, U.S., November 29, 2021. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Feb 28 (Reuters) - Several major U.S. companies are dropping their mask requirements for customers and employees who are fully vaccinated as the pace of COVID-19 infections declines in the country.

A few months ago, U.S. companies were forced to reimpose mask mandates due to a steep rise in COVID-19 infections across the country from a rampaging Omicron variant.

U.S. President Joe Biden, however, told NBC News in an interview earlier this month that Omicron and other COVID-19 variants had had a "profound impact on the psyche of the American people" and conceded that changing mask guidelines were "confusing." read more

Here is a list of companies that have relaxed their mask mandates:

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Compiled by Ananya Mariam Rajesh and Deborah Sophia in Bengaluru; Additional reporting by Nivedita Balu and Praveen Paramasivam in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva and Shinjini Ganguli

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.