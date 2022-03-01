Factbox: U.S. companies relax mask mandates as COVID-19 infections slow
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Feb 28 (Reuters) - Several major U.S. companies are dropping their mask requirements for customers and employees who are fully vaccinated as the pace of COVID-19 infections declines in the country.
A few months ago, U.S. companies were forced to reimpose mask mandates due to a steep rise in COVID-19 infections across the country from a rampaging Omicron variant.
U.S. President Joe Biden, however, told NBC News in an interview earlier this month that Omicron and other COVID-19 variants had had a "profound impact on the psyche of the American people" and conceded that changing mask guidelines were "confusing." read more
Here is a list of companies that have relaxed their mask mandates:
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.