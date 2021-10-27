United States
U.S. concerned by "coercive" Chinese actions in Taiwan strait, Biden tells summit
1 minute read
Oct 27 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden on Wednesday told a summit of East Asian leaders his country was deeply concerned by China's "coercive and proactive actions" across the Taiwan Strait, calling it a threat to peace and stability.
Biden also said a trilateral security deal with the United States, Australia and Britain would respect ASEAN centrality and said his country would start discussions with Indo-Pacific partners on a regional economic framework.
Reporting by Rozanna Latiff and David Brunnstrom; Writing by Martin Petty; Editing by Hugh Lawson
