U.S. concerned by "coercive" Chinese actions in Taiwan strait, Biden tells summit

U.S. President Joe Biden speaks during the virtual ASEAN U.S. Summit, hosted by ASEAN Summit Brunei, in Bandar Seri Begawan, Brunei October 26, 2021. ASEAN SUMMIT 2021 HOST PHOTO/Handout via REUTERS

Oct 27 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden on Wednesday told a summit of East Asian leaders his country was deeply concerned by China's "coercive and proactive actions" across the Taiwan Strait, calling it a threat to peace and stability.

Biden also said a trilateral security deal with the United States, Australia and Britain would respect ASEAN centrality and said his country would start discussions with Indo-Pacific partners on a regional economic framework.

