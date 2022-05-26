U.S. confirms nine monkeypox cases in seven states

Test tubes labelled "Monkeypox virus positive and negative" are seen in this illustration taken May 23, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

WASHINGTON, May 26 (Reuters) - The U.S. Centers for Diseases Control and Prevention (CDC) on Thursday said it had identified nine monkeypox cases in seven U.S. states as of Wednesday.

Cases were confirmed in Massachusetts, Florida, Utah, Washington, California, Virginia and New York, the CDC told reporters on Thursday.

Most of the infections detected globally so far have not been severe. Many, but not all, have been reported in men who have sex with men. Symptoms include fever and a distinctive bumpy rash. read more

Around 20 countries where monkeypox is not endemic have reported outbreaks of the viral disease, with more than 200 confirmed or suspected infections, mostly in Europe.

The first monkeypox case in the United States was reported in Massachusetts last week.

The disease, which mostly occurs in west and central Africa, is a viral infection that was first recorded in the Democratic Republic of Congo in the 1970s.

Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Washington; Editing by Diane Craft and Bill Berkrot

