U.S. confirms release of American from Afghanistan

WASHINGTON, Sept 19 (Reuters) - The United States on Monday confirmed the release of American engineer Mark Frerichs in exchange for senior Taliban figure Haji Bashir Noorzai, a senior Biden administration official said on Monday.

Biden granted clemency to Noorzai after he spent 17 years in U.S. government custody, the official said.

Reporting by Humeyra Pamuk; Writing by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Susan Heavey

