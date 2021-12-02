U.S. confirms Sullenberger to international aviation post

New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg (C) poses with the crew of U.S. Airways Flight 1549, (L-R) flight attendants Doreen Welsh, Donna Dent, Sheila Dail, co-pilot Jeff Skiles and pilot Chesley B. 'Sully' Sullenberger, after they received their 'Keys to the City' at New York's City Hall February 9, 2009. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid (UNITED STATES)

WASHINGTON, Dec 2 (Reuters) - The U.S. Senate on Thursday confirmed C. B. "Sully" Sullenberger to be the U.S. representative on the Council of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), the United Nations air safety body.

Sullenberger rose to fame in 2009 as a commercial pilot who safely landed an Airbus A320 on New York's Hudson River after hitting a flock of geese - known as the "Miracle on the Hudson" flight.

In September, he said Belarus should be temporarily barred from voting at the council in response to its May diversion of a Ryanair (RYA.I) flight.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register

Reporting by David Shepardson, Editing by Rosalba O'Brien

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.